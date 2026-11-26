Supreme Court led by Surya Kant reviews journalists' protest rights
The Supreme Court is taking a closer look at whether journalists should get special rights when covering protests.
Led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the court wants to find the right balance between press freedom and keeping public order.
They're also asking if removing journalists from protest sites counts as "custody," and whether there's a difference between traditional reporters and today's content creators.
Court directs journalists' body to HPEC
This comes after complaints about how police handled journalists during October's protests demanding the Chief Election Commissioner step down.
Senior advocate P. V. Dinesh, speaking for Kerala Union of Working Journalists, said it's more important for reporters to work freely than to have extra perks.
The court directed the journalists' body to approach its High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) for individual grievances, while Delhi Police has asked the court to clarify whether "reel-makers" can be elevated to the status of journalists or reporters.