Supreme Court lets citizens file criminal complaints over election affidavits
Big news for Indian voters: the Supreme Court just made it possible for regular citizens, not just officials, to file criminal complaints if an elected candidate gives false information or conceals material facts in their election affidavit.
This move, announced by Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu, is all about making elections fairer and more transparent.
SC allows citizens under Section 125A
The decision came after a Karnataka case where a citizen tried to report false information in an election affidavit but was told only the Election Commission could act.
The Supreme Court stepped in, clarified that private citizens can bring such complaints under Section 125A, and reminded everyone that magistrates will still filter out bogus cases.
It's a win for accountability, even though the original case remains closed due to earlier court orders.