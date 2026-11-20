Supreme Court may extend Delhi voter registration deadline, says CJI
The Supreme Court might give Delhi residents more time to register to vote, possibly extending the current November 30 deadline.
Chief Justice Surya Kant said it's important that everyone who's eligible gets a fair shot at being on the voters' list.
If your name's missing from the draft roll, you still have 11 days to send in your form.
The court will check back on December 2 to make sure no one's left out.
ECI report will decide Delhi deadline
Whether the deadline actually gets pushed depends on a report from the Election Commission of India (ECI), which has been asked to share how many forms it has received and approved so far.
This update will help decide if more time is needed, with another hearing set for December 2.
There are also concerns about low new registrations, especially since over 4 million names were removed, so making it easier for people to sign up is a big focus right now.