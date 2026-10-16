Supreme Court mulls compensating traders, daily-wage earners over CJP protest
The Supreme Court is thinking about compensating traders and daily-wage earners who could lose income because of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) upcoming protest at Connaught Place, Delhi.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the court will look into how much these rallies hurt small businesses, especially since many depend on this season to make ends meet.
Traders warn over ₹250cr daily losses
Traders estimate they could lose over ₹250 crore each day if the protest disrupts business.
The Delhi High Court has recorded an assurance from additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma that the police had already taken steps to regulate the activities of the CJP and would take "all possible measures under the law."
The Supreme Court plans to review the situation after Dussehra, aiming for a fair balance between protesters' rights and people's livelihoods.