Netaji's daughter seeks ashes' return; Supreme Court seeks Centre's response
What's the story
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the central government on a petition filed by Anita B Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The plea seeks directions for the return of Bose's ashes from Tokyo's Renkoji temple, where they are reportedly preserved. Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard the case and sought the Centre's response.
Legal reliefs
Petition seeks directions for MEA communication with Japan
The petition, filed through advocate-on-record Ritika Vohra, seeks several directions from the court.
These include asking the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to communicate with Japan about preserving Bose's ashes and maintaining status quo at Renkoji temple.
It also demands the formation of an Inter-Ministerial Committee and submission of a timeline for repatriation or facilitation.
Case history
Similar plea by grandnephew dismissed earlier
Notably, a similar plea was earlier filed by Netaji's grandnephew Ashis Ray. However, the Supreme Court had dismissed it as Ray's daughter, the sole heir, was not the petitioner.
Senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi had then stated that Netaji's daughter would file a new petition for the same cause.
Historical context
Netaji's disappearance and alleged remains in Japan
Netaji Bose disappeared in August 1945 under mysterious circumstances, giving rise to several theories. Some reports suggest that his ashes are preserved at Tokyo's Renkoji temple.
The Supreme Court's notice on Pfaff's plea is a step toward addressing these long-standing questions about Netaji's remains and their potential return to India.