Asaram's health details must be obtained: Supreme Court to Rajasthan
What's the story
The Supreme Court has asked the Rajasthan government to obtain detailed information about the health of self-styled godman Asaram. The octogenarian is seeking interim bail on medical grounds. The court, which was hearing his plea, expressed concern over Asaram's health and said, "We don't want ourselves to be blamed or yourself to be blamed." Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, informed the court that doctors have recommended lifestyle changes for Asaram.
Affidavit submission
State to file affidavit by July 20
Mehta also told the court that there is some bleeding due to a gastro problem, but it appears to be a temporary issue. He said Asaram is on medication for his condition.
Mehta said the state would file an affidavit by July 20.
The Supreme Court bench, headed by Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale, has posted the matter for hearing on July 21.
Conviction details
Rajasthan HC upheld Asaram's conviction in May
The Rajasthan High Court had on May 27 upheld Asaram's conviction and life sentence for raping a minor in 2013.
However, he was acquitted of charges related to gangrape and penetrative sexual assault under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The high court also upheld convictions under IPC Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 370(4) (trafficking), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman), and Section 354(A) sexual harassment).
Medical treatment
SC sought response from Rajasthan government on June 30
On June 30, the Supreme Court had sought a response from the Rajasthan government on Asaram's plea challenging his conviction.
The court had directed that the medical facility that was extended to him till now should continue, subject to the satisfaction of the medical authority concerned, and granted him liberty to urgently mention any deterioration in his condition.
Asaram was temporarily released three months ago for treatment in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath.