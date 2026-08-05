Listening to youth is 'biggest source' to prevent violence: SC
What's the story
The Supreme Court has cautioned law enforcement agencies against using an aggressive approach to tackle student protests. The court said that such actions could lead to more violence. To prevent violence during protests, it stressed that the "biggest powerful source is listening, listening to what they are saying and why they are agitating." "In a democracy, during such peaceful marches, forces...should exercise restraint. Authorities need to tread very carefully so that youngsters don't indulge in violence," the court said.
Engagement suggested
Responding violently will only aggravate the situation, CJI said
The court was hearing a plea seeking action against organizers of the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.
The Chief Justice of India (CJI) emphasized that even if some protesters resorted to stone-pelting, the best way forward was to engage with them and understand their concerns.
"Responding violently would only aggravate the situation," he said.
The court also observed that young protesters require guidance and counseling instead of an aggressive response.
Escalation risk
Bench warns of consequences if authorities don't exercise restraint
The bench also warned that aggression from authorities could further escalate tensions and lead to more violence.
"Aggression coming from the other side in the name of the mighty state may also unnecessarily aggravate the situation and precipitate, leading to further violence," they said.
However, in the end, decisions on how such protests should be dealt with are ultimately up to law enforcement agencies, the court said.
"Let us leave it to the wisdom of the law enforcement agency."
Action sought
Petition seeks action against protest organizers
The petition sought action against protest organizers and suggested seven days of community service for those using abusive language during the demonstration.
The petition pertains to the July 20 protest in Delhi, where students protested under the CJP over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
The protests led to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The petitioners want action against those who organized the demonstration, saying not acting against misconduct during protests could set a "dangerous precedent."