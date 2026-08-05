Listening to youth is 'biggest source' to prevent violence: SC

The bench also warned that aggression from authorities could further escalate tensions and lead to more violence.

"Aggression coming from the other side in the name of the mighty state may also unnecessarily aggravate the situation and precipitate, leading to further violence," they said.

However, in the end, decisions on how such protests should be dealt with are ultimately up to law enforcement agencies, the court said.

"Let us leave it to the wisdom of the law enforcement agency."