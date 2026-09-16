Supreme Court opens probe into July cockroach janta party protests
The Supreme Court is digging into the July protests by the Cockroach Janta Party, after reports of pellet guns being used, women facing harassment, cops getting hurt, and property damage.
The court also plans to look at bigger issues like facial recognition tech, but that'll come later.
R Subhash Reddy to head panel
former Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy will head the inquiry panel.
The committee stays as is (no reshuffling) since the court wants it impartial.
Delhi Police have been told to check on threats against a 14-year-old protester and keep them safe if needed.
Witness protection is a big deal here: the committee may create a separate online portal for vulnerable witnesses and other stakeholders.
The panel could not order registration of FIRs; the power to direct a criminal investigation remained with the Supreme Court.
The matter will next come up on October 9.