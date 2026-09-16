Supreme Court opens probe into July cockroach janta party protests

former Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy will head the inquiry panel.

The committee stays as is (no reshuffling) since the court wants it impartial.

Delhi Police have been told to check on threats against a 14-year-old protester and keep them safe if needed.

Witness protection is a big deal here: the committee may create a separate online portal for vulnerable witnesses and other stakeholders.

The panel could not order registration of FIRs; the power to direct a criminal investigation remained with the Supreme Court.

The matter will next come up on October 9.