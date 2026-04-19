Supreme Court order leaves Bangladeshi Hindu refugees unsure about voting
The Supreme Court has directed that people removed from voter lists must still get to vote if appellate tribunals allow their appeals, but this has left many Bangladeshi Hindu refugees in West Bengal uneasy.
Since a lot of them have not received their Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) certificates yet, they are unsure if they can actually vote in the big East Burdwan elections coming up on April 23.
Trinamool accuses BJP over CAA delays
Delays in rolling out the CAA, meant to help non-Muslim refugees become citizens, are leaving thousands, especially Hindu and Matua communities, stuck without voting rights.
The Trinamool Congress says the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, is using these delays for political gain.
Even BJP's Sabuj Das called the timing of the Supreme Court's order "has come too late."
North 24 Parganas and Nadia go to the polls in the second phase on April 29.