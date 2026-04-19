Supreme Court order leaves Bangladeshi Hindu refugees unsure about voting India Apr 19, 2026

The Supreme Court has directed that people removed from voter lists must still get to vote if appellate tribunals allow their appeals, but this has left many Bangladeshi Hindu refugees in West Bengal uneasy.

Since a lot of them have not received their Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) certificates yet, they are unsure if they can actually vote in the big East Burdwan elections coming up on April 23.