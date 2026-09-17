Supreme Court order spurs IRDAI ANPR pilot at Delhi stations
Heads up, Delhi drivers: Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is set to pilot an ANPR system where gas stations could eventually deny petrol or diesel to vehicles without valid third-party motor insurance.
Using ANPR cameras and near-real-time data checks, gas stations will scan your license plate and cross-check it with insurance records before letting you fill up.
The move follows a Supreme Court order and aims to make sure everyone's driving in compliance with mandatory third-party motor insurance.
Majority of India's registered vehicles uninsured
Right now, over half of registered vehicles in India don't have valid insurance (yikes!).
By connecting insurance checks directly to refueling, the project hopes to cut down on uninsured vehicles.
If all goes well in Delhi, this could remain a pilot in Delhi.