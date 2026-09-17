Supreme Court order spurs IRDAI ANPR pilot at Delhi stations

Heads up, Delhi drivers: Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is set to pilot an ANPR system where gas stations could eventually deny petrol or diesel to vehicles without valid third-party motor insurance.

Using ANPR cameras and near-real-time data checks, gas stations will scan your license plate and cross-check it with insurance records before letting you fill up.

The move follows a Supreme Court order and aims to make sure everyone's driving in compliance with mandatory third-party motor insurance.