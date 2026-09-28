Supreme Court orders audit of women's safety measures in Delhi
India
After a string of recent sexual assault cases in Delhi, the Supreme Court has ordered a citywide audit to see if women's safety measures are actually working.
Teams led by police officials will check how well CCTVs, streetlights, and security mapping are protecting public spaces like parks and transportation hubs.
Review to assess post Nirbhaya measures
The review will also look at what has changed since the 2012 Nirbhaya case (think Safe City Project, offender databases, and Mission Shakti schemes) to see if they are making a real difference today.
Authorities have four weeks to report back, with the court making it clear: women and children deserve safer streets now.