Supreme Court orders Calcutta HC to fast-track ₹92,000cr Nicobar plea
The Supreme Court has told the Calcutta High Court to fast-track a case challenging the massive ₹92,000 crore Great Nicobar Island project.
The petition, led by former IAS officer Meena Gupta, says the project puts indigenous tribes like the Shompen and Nicobarese at risk.
The court made it clear: national security is important, but protecting tribal rights and cultures matters too.
Meena Gupta says tribal voices ignored
Gupta argues that tribal voices weren't really heard before greenlighting the project, despite what officials say.
With her background in tribal and environmental issues, and knowing these communities have few ways to fight back, the High Court agreed to review whether laws like the Forest Rights Act were respected.
This case could set a big precedent for how future projects balance development with indigenous rights and environmental care.