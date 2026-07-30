Supreme Court orders care after NEET pellet injuries in Delhi

While photos of suspected pellet injuries have circulated online, the RAF said it fired non-lethal munitions including plastic pellets, while Delhi Police maintained that only tear gas was used, not metal pellets.

A forensic expert notes that even nonlethal ammunition can cause serious harm depending on how it is fired.

Politicians are clashing over the incident: Rahul Gandhi accused the home minister of ordering the crackdown, but BJP leaders strongly denied it and demanded an apology.

The debate over using pellet guns at protests is heating up again.