Supreme Court orders Delhi metro and rail to run smoothly
India
The Supreme Court has told metro and rail services in Delhi to keep running smoothly.
The court made it clear that restrictions on metro and rail services may be imposed only when required, keeping in mind the possibility of disruption to public order.
This move comes after complaints that earlier court orders were being ignored.
Court urges safeguards for peaceful assembly
The court also asked officials to rethink where barricades are placed, making sure they don't block people unnecessarily.
internet services should stay on unless there's a legal reason to cut them.
Plus, the court reminded police not to detain peaceful protesters without good reason, protecting everyone's right to assemble as long as things stay peaceful.