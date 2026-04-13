Supreme Court orders extra security after 7 judicial officers trapped
After seven judicial officers were trapped by protesters in Malda on April 1, the Supreme Court has ordered extra security for judicial officers deployed for the SIR in West Bengal, especially in poll-bound West Bengal.
Chief Justice Surya Kant highlighted that keeping judicial staff safe is key to making sure the voting process isn't disrupted.
NIA probes Malda, agency bars withdrawals
The court took up the issue on its own and learned from officials that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now looking into what went wrong, including possible procedural lapses and delays in the administrative response.
The Supreme Court also told the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Election Commission not to withdraw security arrangements for judicial officers without the court's prior permission, aiming to keep things fair and safe while elections are on.