Supreme Court orders free movement, issues contempt notice to Center
The Supreme Court has told authorities to ensure free movement of people, subject to traffic regulations, and review the need for barricades that could impede movement across Delhi after the CJP protest caused major disruptions.
The court wasn't happy that its earlier order about keeping public transport open was allegedly violated, so it has issued a contempt notice to the Centre.
SC forbids random detentions, internet cuts
The court made it clear: no random detentions or blocking people from moving around unless there is a solid legal reason.
It also said lawyers and journalists must be able to do their jobs without hassle, that it directed the authority concerned to take down this board, if not already done, and that it reminded everyone not to cut internet access without valid grounds.
The big takeaway: protests can happen, but people's daily lives should not be put on hold.