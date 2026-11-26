Supreme Court orders FSSAI front labels on unhealthy packaged foods
Big update for snack lovers: The Supreme Court of India has told the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to make sure packaged foods high in sugar, salt, or saturated fat get clear warning labels right on the front.
Food companies now have a deadline to roll out these labels, so you'll soon know at a glance if your packaged foods or products are on the unhealthy side.
This move is all about helping consumers make smarter choices without having to decode tiny nutrition charts.
Court seeks definition of ultra-processed foods
The court also wants FSSAI to define exactly what counts as "ultra-processed foods" so there's no confusion.
Labels will need separate hexagons for each nutrient that goes over safe limits, and they have to be easy to spot with label dimensions and font size.
This decision comes after the court pushed back against giving brands a whole year just for voluntary compliance. They want action sooner to keep things transparent and protect consumers' health.