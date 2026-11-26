Big update for snack lovers: The Supreme Court of India has told the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to make sure packaged foods high in sugar, salt, or saturated fat get clear warning labels right on the front.

Food companies now have a deadline to roll out these labels, so you'll soon know at a glance if your packaged foods or products are on the unhealthy side.

This move is all about helping consumers make smarter choices without having to decode tiny nutrition charts.