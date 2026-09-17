Supreme Court orders IOC pay ₹12L for gender-based hiring discrimination
India
Big win for fairness: The Supreme Court has told Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to pay ₹12 lakh to a woman who wasn't hired just because she's a woman, even though she was qualified and recommended for the job of refilling helper at an IOC LPG refill plant.
The judges called out IOC's outdated thinking, saying women are just as capable in these roles.
Court rules gender cannot decide hiring
The woman had to fight a long legal battle after being unfairly left out while others got hired.
The court recognized her struggle and made it clear: gender shouldn't decide who gets a job.
This ruling sends a strong message: equal opportunity at work isn't optional; it's the law.