Supreme Court orders NBEMS publish NEET PG 2026 provisional key
India
NBEMS is about to drop the NEET PG 2026 provisional answer key, following a Supreme Court order.
For the first time ever, you'll also get your own response sheet and question IDs, making it way easier to check how you did.
Download NEET PG key on nbe.edu.in
Just head over to nbe.edu.in, log in under the NEET PG section, and grab your answer key plus response sheet.
The main exam was on August 30, with a re-exam on September 5 for those hit by power cuts.
Remember: plus four for every correct answer, minus one for wrong ones, and nothing for unattempted questions.
Results will be out on September 30, 2026.