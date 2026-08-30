Supreme Court orders NBEMS to release NEET PG 2026 key
India
If you took the NEET PG 2026 exam on August 30, hang tight; the official answer key from NBEMS is coming soon, thanks to a Supreme Court order.
With around 2.63 lakh candidates in the mix, everyone's eager to see how they did.
Unofficial NEET PG keys available
While you wait for the official answers, you can peek at unofficial keys and memory-based papers prepared by subject experts and coaching institutes, but remember, only NBEMS's key counts for your final score.
This year's test had 180 MCQs (down from last year), with four marks for each correct answer and minus one for wrong ones.
If scores are tied, things like fewer mistakes and age will help break it down.