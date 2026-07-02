Supreme Court orders NCLT rehear after AI created citation errors

Supreme Court calls citations AI hallucinations

Turns out, some of the legal cases quoted in the earlier orders didn't even exist: one example was a citation called State Bank of India v. Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure.

The Supreme Court said relying on these AI-generated "hallucinated" citations isn't okay for real-life decisions.

They've also asked the Bar Council of India to set up an expert committee to look into how AI is used in legal work, making it clear that human judgment still matters most in courtrooms.