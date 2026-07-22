Supreme Court orders Parsvnath Developers to pay 12% annual interest

The Supreme Court has told Parsvnath Developers they need to pay 12% annual interest to buyers for delaying their promised flats in the Parsvnath Exotica project.

Buyers had paid around ₹1.78 crore between 2006 and 2014, expecting their homes in three years, but nearly 20 years later, they're still waiting.

Now, the court has given the developer just one week to pay up, including earlier interest ordered at 9.3% interest.