Supreme Court orders preservation of Jantar Mantar RAF ammunition log
India
After student protests over the NEET paper leak, the Supreme Court has ordered that Rapid Action Force (RAF) ammunition log from Jantar Mantar be preserved.
This move follows a plea from injured protesters and former Central Information Commissioner and retired IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad, who are pushing for a nationwide ban on the use of pellet guns and better support for those hurt during Delhi's Sansad Chalo protest.
Court orders pellet probe, student care
The court will now look into how pellet guns were used during these protests.
It also asked the Delhi government to make sure injured students get the best treatment.