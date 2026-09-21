2012 Dharmasthala rape-murder back in spotlight as SC orders reinvestigation 

The case gained renewed attention in 2025 after a former sanitation worker alleged mass burials of women and students linked to a temple.

The man said he worked as a cleaner at the temple from 1995 to 2014 and alleged that he had been forced to bury the bodies of hundreds of girls and young women who were allegedly raped and murdered.

He claimed he had been in hiding since 2014 and had returned to quell his nagging conscience.