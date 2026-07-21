Supreme Court orders retrial in 1996 Rajasthan bus blast
India
Big update on a decades-old case: The Supreme Court has ordered a brand-new trial for the 1996 Rajasthan bus blast, which left 14 dead and 37 injured.
Abdul Hameed, who was previously sentenced to death, will now get another shot at justice after the court found he didn't have proper legal support the first time around.
The retrial needs to wrap up within one year.
Rajasthan HC to pick retrial court
The Rajasthan High Court will pick a special court in Jaipur to handle the new trial, making sure Hameed gets fair legal help this time.
Co-accused Pappu (a.k.a. Salim) has been acquitted, and six others remain cleared of charges:
The court said its decision is about fixing unfair procedures, not judging guilt or innocence yet.