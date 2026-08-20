Supreme Court orders review of Priyanka Tyagi's Coast Guard commission
India
The Supreme Court has told the central government to reconsider its decision not to give Commandant Priyanka Tyagi a permanent commission in the Coast Guard.
The judges called the move "arbitrary" and said it's unfair to use lack of gender-friendly facilities as a reason for sidelining such a dedicated officer.
Priyanka Tyagi denied permanent commission
Tyagi has served for 17 years, well past the usual limit, with about 4,500 flying hours and was selected twice to participate in an international exercise as a detachment commander.
Despite her impressive record, she was denied a permanent spot.
The court pushed back, saying her achievements deserve real recognition, and gave the government two weeks to review its stance.