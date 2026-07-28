Supreme Court orders Tamil Nadu return or compensate 970 acres
India
Big news from the Supreme Court: Tamil Nadu has been told to either give back 970 acres of land taken for industry in 2009-2010, or pay up.
Turns out, the state never finished the paperwork or paid compensation, so these landowners have been waiting more than 15 years.
Supreme Court rejects limit on compensation
The government offered ₹21 crore based on old rules, but the market rate as of January 1, 2014, means they owe over ₹180 crore.
The Supreme Court made it clear that landowners should not lose out because of government delays.
The court rejected a request to limit payouts and said every affected owner deserves fair treatment.
Now, Tamil Nadu has six weeks to return the land if it cannot pay compensation, or it must pay everyone what they're owed.