Supreme Court orders Tamil Nadu return or compensate 970 acres

The government offered ₹21 crore based on old rules, but the market rate as of January 1, 2014, means they owe over ₹180 crore.

The Supreme Court made it clear that landowners should not lose out because of government delays.

The court rejected a request to limit payouts and said every affected owner deserves fair treatment.

Now, Tamil Nadu has six weeks to return the land if it cannot pay compensation, or it must pay everyone what they're owed.