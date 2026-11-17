Supreme Court orders Wagle, Raut to apologize to Surya Kant
The Supreme Court has told journalist Nikhil Wagle and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut to file new written apologies for their remarks against Chief Justice Surya Kant.
Even though their lawyers asked to skip court for Raut due to health issues and for Wagle because of pollution, the judges made it clear that formal apologies are still needed.
No shortcuts when it comes to respecting the court.
Affidavits required after SCBA push
This all started after Wagle posted a critical comment about CJI Surya Kant online (which he later deleted and apologized for), while Raut questioned the political neutrality of judges.
The Supreme Court Bar Association pushed for contempt charges, and both were officially told in the latest hearing to apologize through affidavits.
The court's message: accountability matters, even if you say sorry after the fact.