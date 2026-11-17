The Supreme Court has told journalist Nikhil Wagle and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut to file new written apologies for their remarks against Chief Justice Surya Kant.

Even though their lawyers asked to skip court for Raut due to health issues and for Wagle because of pollution, the judges made it clear that formal apologies are still needed.

No shortcuts when it comes to respecting the court.