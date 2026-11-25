Supreme Court overturns Madras High Court custody order, children prioritized
The Supreme Court has overturned a Madras High Court order that gave custody of two boys to their father, making it clear that children are not property to be divided.
The judges said what matters most is the children's happiness and well-being, not just what parents want.
As they put it, "It is often said that children are not mere chattels nor are they toys for their parents," so their voices should count.
Madurai boys remain with mother
This all started with a custody fight in Madurai.
The two boys, now 16 and 14, have lived with their mother since 2014 and told the court they wanted to stay with her because of their close bond.
The court agreed but also made sure the father could visit them regularly and help pay for their education, putting the focus on what is best for the children above all else.