Supreme Court panel to probe Jantar Mantar protests, portal available

The sessions will be held at Shiksha Sadan in New Delhi from 11am with victims able to present evidence between 11:30am and 3pm if they have valid ID.

The committee, a five-member panel chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy, with former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla, and retired Meghalaya DGP L R Bishnoi, will also dig into accusations of police brutality and property damage from the July 20 protest by Cockroach Janta Party.

Protecting vulnerable witnesses is a top priority throughout the process.