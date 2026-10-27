Supreme Court pauses petitions against ECI, Rakesh Singh 10 days
India
The Supreme Court has hit pause on petitions accusing the Election Commission of making one-sided decisions about updating voter lists.
Rakesh Singh, who filed the case, gets 10 days to reply to the ECI's defense.
The next hearing is likely after Diwali, on November 17.
ECI defends SIR orders, parties mobilize
The Election Commission insists all three orders related to the SIR of electoral rolls were passed unanimously by the three election commissioners and that rules for adding voters haven't changed.
Meanwhile, political parties are ramping up, opposition groups are planning a "Save Democracy" rally in Delhi, while the BJP is launching marches across India.
What happens next depends on how both sides respond in court.