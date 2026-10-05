Supreme Court pauses West Bengal challenge to Milan Pradhan bail

Pradhan is running in the October 6 assembly by-election from Nandigram, but his candidacy is stirring debate.

He's faced criminal charges since the 2007 Nandigram protests and had nonbailable warrants pending for years.

The Calcutta High Court gave him interim bail last week so he could campaign, which sparked controversy: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says he may have gotten special treatment, while his lawyer insists it's just politics at play.

The chief justice also called out police for not acting on those old warrants.