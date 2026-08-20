Supreme Court permits DNA paternity test in divorce case
India
The Supreme Court just gave the green light for a paternity test in a divorce battle where the husband claimed he wasn't the biological dad of his wife's child.
Even though the wife argued against it, saying no one should be forced into a DNA test, the court decided it was important to get to the truth.
Supreme Court backs DNA test orders
The judges highlighted that there was an "eminent need" for a DNA test because of serious allegations.
The husband had already shown a private report suggesting he wasn't the father and got orders for official tests from lower courts, which the Supreme Court has now backed.
This ruling is a case-specific outcome, showing that when paternity is questioned in divorce cases, DNA tests can play a key role in making sure justice is done.