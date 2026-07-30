Supreme Court permits pellet guns in exceptional circumstances after plea

The Supreme Court observed that police are empowered to use pellet guns in "exceptional circumstances."

A complete ban isn't happening right now, as Justice Joymalya Bagchi said a blanket ban "could be given without challenging the regulations."

This ruling came after a plea from an ex-IPS officer and two protesters who "claim they suffered pellet injuries" during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) Sansad Chalo march at Jantar Mantar on July 20.