Supreme Court permits pellet guns in exceptional circumstances after plea
The Supreme Court observed that police are empowered to use pellet guns in "exceptional circumstances."
A complete ban isn't happening right now, as Justice Joymalya Bagchi said a blanket ban "could be given without challenging the regulations."
This ruling came after a plea from an ex-IPS officer and two protesters who "claim they suffered pellet injuries" during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) Sansad Chalo march at Jantar Mantar on July 20.
Saurav Das calls court remark 'Disgusting'
Justice Joymalya Bagchi said a blanket ban on pellet guns could be given without challenging the regulations.
The use of pellet guns during the protest has stirred up political tensions, especially after reports of protesters getting seriously injured.
Saurav Das from CJP called the court's observation "disgusting" on social media, reflecting growing concerns about crowd control and protester safety.