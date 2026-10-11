Supreme Court probes alleged Delhi Police detention, KK Venugopal says
India
The Supreme Court is looking into claims that Delhi Police allegedly detained a lawyer during the recent Cockroach Janta Party protests on October 10, 2026.
Senior Advocate KK Venugopal shared that his former junior was picked up by officers without name badges and taken far from court, stopping her from doing her job.
Court seeks state explanation, removes notices
The court has asked the state to explain why these detentions happened and reminded everyone that legal procedures matter.
The court has ordered the immediate removal of notices under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) placed outside the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court so lawyers and journalists can work freely.