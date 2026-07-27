Supreme Court probes Cockroach Janata Party 'Sansad Chalo' violence claims
India
The Supreme Court is looking into claims of police brutality and protester violence during the Cockroach Janata Party's Sansad Chalo march at Jantar Mantar on July 20, 2026.
Chief Justice Surya Kant made it clear that protests shouldn't mean baton charges or violence, urging both sides to keep things peaceful and show restraint.
Court seeks uniform protest guidelines nationwide
The court suggested creating uniform guidelines for protests across India, highlighting everyone's right to protest peacefully.
It pointed out that Delhi Police lacked proper gear, calling for a non-confrontational approach.
The bench also said all allegations (against both police and protesters) should be checked without bias.
Next hearing: Tuesday, July 28, 2026.