Supreme Court probes Deepak Prakash's over 6 months unelected service
The Supreme Court is looking into whether ministers can keep their jobs for more than six months without winning an election, thanks to a petition against Bihar's Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash.
He served two separate terms (first under Nitish Kumar, then reappointed by Samrat Choudhary), with the combined time adding up to over six months, even though Article 164(4) says unelected ministers must step down after that period.
Supreme Court questions split 6-month limit
The big question: Can the six-month limit be split between two terms or does it reset with each new appointment?
The Supreme Court has asked Bihar to explain how Prakash stayed so long without being elected.
Justice Surya Kant put it simply: "The State will have to explain how a minister is continuing for over six months without being elected."
The outcome could set a new standard for how ministers are appointed in India.