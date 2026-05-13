Supreme Court probes majority versus constitution in Sabarimala debate India May 13, 2026

The Supreme Court is questioning whether majority opinions should ever outweigh the Constitution, especially in big religious debates like the Sabarimala temple case.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and his bench are tackling tough questions about religious freedom, with Justice Joymalya Bagchi reminding everyone that the Constitution is the real lakshman rekha, meaning courts have to step in if majority-backed traditions cross that line.