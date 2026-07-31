Supreme Court proposes live court streams only via official archives
The Supreme Court is working on a new system where online users who want to post or circulate live streams of court cases will only be able to access the content through official court archives.
Chief Justice Surya Kant said this move is to stop people from misusing or making money off the content.
This comes after a recent order banned sharing or editing these streams without approval.
Anjali Bhardwaj, Amrita Johri challenge ban
Activists Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri challenged the ban, saying it goes against the idea of open justice.
They suggested keeping official recordings in court archives with clear rules to prevent misuse but still letting the public watch.
The chief justice was open to their ideas, and big digital platforms like Meta and WhatsApp have also joined in and agreed to pitch in with suggestions.