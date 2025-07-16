Next Article
Supreme Court queries UP government on conversion law
The Supreme Court has told the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to a petition challenging recent changes to its religious conversion law.
The petition says some parts of the updated law are vague and could hurt rights like free speech and sharing your beliefs.
Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta sent out the notice on Wednesday.
Petition highlights potential threat to constitutional rights
The petition, filed by Lucknow academician Roop Rekha Verma, argues that unclear language in the law might threaten basic constitutional rights.
The Supreme Court is reviewing this case along with similar ones, highlighting how important clear laws are for protecting individual freedoms and avoiding misuse.
This move shows the court's focus on fairness and making sure everyone's rights are respected.