Supreme Court questions cap applied only to anticancer drug prices
India
The Supreme Court just called out the government for capping prices only on anticancer medicines, wondering why other essential drugs are not getting the same treatment.
During a hearing about expensive medicines, the court pointed out that if a 30% margin cap was approved for cancer drugs, it could help make other vital medicines more affordable too.
Government warns excessive intervention harms market
Government lawyers explained they are trying to balance fair pricing with making sure medicines stay available.
They cautioned that excessive intervention could adversely affect the market.
The court, though, hinted it might be time to rethink pricing rules for all essential medicines, not just a select few.
More discussions are set for October 27.