Supreme Court questions exclusion of CJI from election commissioner selection
India
The Supreme Court is wondering why the chief justice of India (CJI) has been left out of the team that picks the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.
This came up as people challenged a new law, saying it gives too much power to the government and could make the election commission less independent.
The bench questioned whether leaving out the CJI makes the process less fair and transparent.
Supreme Court to continue constitutionality hearings
The court will keep looking into whether this law fits with India's constitution, especially since critics say it threatens how free and impartial elections should be.
Further hearings on this matter are expected.