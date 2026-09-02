Supreme Court questions Manan Kumar Mishra's BCI 5-year term
India
The Supreme Court is questioning how Manan Kumar Mishra, the chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI), ended up with a five-year term, when the rules actually prescribe a two-year tenure.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made it clear that Mishra staying on until 2030 without new elections is not okay.
Supreme Court sets 4-week BCI reconstitution
Mishra was elected chairman in 2025, but a controversial notification stretched it to five years, sparking legal challenges.
Now, the Supreme Court has told the attorney general and the solicitor general to must be actively associated with every policy decision until fresh elections happen.
The Supreme Court set a four-week roadmap for reconstitution, and the next hearing is set for September 23 to check progress.