Supreme Court questions rapid 1 day appointment of election commissioners India May 08, 2026

The Supreme Court is questioning how quickly the government picked Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu as election commissioners; basically, both were appointed in just a day under a new law.

The selection panel included the prime minister, a union cabinet minister, and the leader of the opposition.

Petitioners say this speed is unusual and the Supreme Court bench said they want to see the same energy when it comes to appointing judges too.