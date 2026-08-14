Supreme Court rebukes Bar Council of India over NALSAR ban
India
The Supreme Court has firmly criticized the Bar Council of India (BCI) for stopping NALSAR's 2026 batch from becoming advocates.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant didn't hold back, saying, "It's a dialogue between me and students. Who are they (BCI) to interfere?"
The court made it clear that BCI overstepped by getting involved.
Supreme Court: BCI cannot bar students
The Supreme Court emphasized that students have every right to protest. They shouldn't be punished professionally for it.
The BCI had barred these students. BCI announced that the 2026 batch of NALSAR University of Law graduates would not be allowed to enroll as advocates, but the court criticized BCI's interference.