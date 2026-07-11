Supreme Court rebukes Maharashtra over stalled trials and bail stance

Okoro case only 2 witnesses heard

In Okoro's case, only two out of 34 witnesses have been heard so far, and he missed being brought to court on over one-half of his scheduled dates.

The judges didn't mince words: the bench disapproved of a "negligent attitude."

While Maharashtra admitted things were messy before and claims they're improving now, the court made it clear: if you're going to fight bail so strongly, you need to move just as fast on the actual trials.

The court also warned that if delays continue, stricter action is coming, and reminded everyone this isn't just about one state; timely justice matters nationwide.