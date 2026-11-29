Supreme Court receivers cap Thirupparankundram Karthigai Deepam devotees to 50
This year's Karthigai Deepam lighting at Thirupparankundram hill is going to be a lot quieter: only 50 selected devotees are allowed up the hill for the ceremony on Saturday evening.
The decision came from Supreme Court-appointed receivers after the CRPF flagged safety issues, saying the rocky terrain just isn't safe for big crowds.
While many had hoped to join in, security concerns meant most people will have to watch from afar.
CRPF secures hilltop, police manage crowds
The CRPF took charge of securing the hilltop, while local police managed crowds around nearby temples.
Things got tense when news of the restrictions broke, but police quickly stepped in to keep things calm and make sure rituals could go ahead without any trouble, even if access was limited this time around.