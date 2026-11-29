This year's Karthigai Deepam lighting at Thirupparankundram hill is going to be a lot quieter: only 50 selected devotees are allowed up the hill for the ceremony on Saturday evening.

The decision came from Supreme Court-appointed receivers after the CRPF flagged safety issues, saying the rocky terrain just isn't safe for big crowds.

While many had hoped to join in, security concerns meant most people will have to watch from afar.