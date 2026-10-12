Supreme Court reconsiders Delhi-NCR firecracker rules, questions religious significance
The Supreme Court is rethinking firecracker rules in Delhi-NCR and just asked a big question: do firecrackers actually have religious significance?
Justice Joymalya Bagchi raised the point, while Chief Justice Surya Kant said the court wants to strike a balance and make clear that it would not hurt religious sentiments.
They're also looking at limiting when fireworks can be used and reminding everyone about staying responsible, especially with pollution concerns.
Delhi firecracker debate since 2015
This debate has been going on since 2015 because of Delhi's air quality issues.
The court once banned all firecrackers but later allowed only green ones for Diwali 2025.
Now, they're trying to find practical solutions that respect both the environment and cultural practices, without pushing people to light up fireworks during the day just to get around strict rules.