Supreme Court reconsiders Delhi-NCR firecracker rules, questions religious significance

The Supreme Court is rethinking firecracker rules in Delhi-NCR and just asked a big question: do firecrackers actually have religious significance?

Justice Joymalya Bagchi raised the point, while Chief Justice Surya Kant said the court wants to strike a balance and make clear that it would not hurt religious sentiments.

They're also looking at limiting when fireworks can be used and reminding everyone about staying responsible, especially with pollution concerns.