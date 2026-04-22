Supreme Court reexamines Kerala's Sabarimala verdict on customs and rights India Apr 22, 2026

The Supreme Court is once again looking at the big question: should religious customs override individual rights?

On Tuesday, the judges revisited their 2018 decision that let women of menstruating age enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple, a move that sparked a lot of debate.

Some argued that following Lord Ayyappa's celibacy tradition is essential, while Justice Nagarathna pointed out that outsiders to a religion may not be the best ones to judge its customs.