Supreme Court refers journalist protection issue to Justice Subhash Reddy
The Supreme Court is rethinking who gets legal protection as a journalist in India, especially after police actions against protesters and reporters in Delhi last month.
To sort this out, it referred the matter to the committee led by former judge Justice Subhash Reddy to investigate claims that journalists were harassed or wrongly detained during the protests targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Committee to define journalist status
This committee will dig into what actually makes someone a journalist: is official accreditation necessary, or does self-identification count?
It will also look at whether non-accredited reporters should get the same protections during protests and what happens when police remove media from protest sites.
The Kerala Union of Working Journalists's petition is part of this review too, so whatever the outcome, it could seriously shape how media freedom works with law enforcement in India going forward.